StockNews.com Upgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

