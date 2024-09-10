StockNews.com Upgrades IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $900.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $94,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

