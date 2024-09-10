StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$5.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

A number of research firms have commented on SVI. National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.

In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$337,006.74. In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$337,006.74.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

