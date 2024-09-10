StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$5.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.88.
A number of research firms have commented on SVI. National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other StorageVault Canada news, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$337,006.74. In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Also, Director Jay Lynne Fleming sold 67,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$337,006.74.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
