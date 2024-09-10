Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $362.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $365.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

