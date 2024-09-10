Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.20

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.07.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
