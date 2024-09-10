Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Position Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,701 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 4.09% of Sylvamo worth $115,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 4,871.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sylvamo by 105.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $81.06.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

