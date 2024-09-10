Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives $50.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 168,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

