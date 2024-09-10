T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock valued at $198,743,322. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

