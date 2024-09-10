Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.31.
Several equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Talos Energy Price Performance
Talos Energy stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.94. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.14.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Talos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
