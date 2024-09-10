TD Cowen Boosts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $46.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of IOT opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18. Samsara has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,716,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683,696 shares of company stock valued at $60,945,238 in the last 90 days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after buying an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 102.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.