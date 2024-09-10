TD Cowen Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $16.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.19 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.