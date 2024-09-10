TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $127.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

