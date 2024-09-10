Team Hewins LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Team Hewins LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,024,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VCEB opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2384 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.