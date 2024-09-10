Team Hewins LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Team Hewins LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

