Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

