Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.