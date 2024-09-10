Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.48.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,922 shares of company stock worth $74,394,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.