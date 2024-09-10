Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,592 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.11% of First Horizon worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

