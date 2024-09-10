Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 19,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,627,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

