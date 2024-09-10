Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.41 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Woodward by 630.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Woodward Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

