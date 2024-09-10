Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $11.91 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.10% of AECOM worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,049.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

