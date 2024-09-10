Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $14.13 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,724 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

