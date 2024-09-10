Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,423,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $364.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.38 and a 12 month high of $431.03.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

