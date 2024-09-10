Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

