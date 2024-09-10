Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 11,047 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,235 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.09 and its 200-day moving average is $255.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

