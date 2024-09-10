Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 18,657 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $144.73.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

