Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 64,458 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,458 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 88.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 93,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Morton Community Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 70,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

