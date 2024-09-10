The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,842,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 207,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 169,477 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103.5% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,197,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,194,000 after buying an additional 608,889 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 468,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,834,000 after buying an additional 132,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 446.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,055,606 shares of company stock worth $584,747,672 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

