The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $1.25

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.39.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $541.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.