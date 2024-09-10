The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.68

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.68 and last traded at $117.68, with a volume of 23006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after buying an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,809,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $278,704,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

