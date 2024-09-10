The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $66,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $365.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market cap of $363.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

