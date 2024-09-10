The Property Franchise Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:TPFG)

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 476.78 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of £303.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,172.64 and a beta of 0.42. The Property Franchise Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270.20 ($3.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.41). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 407.60.

Several brokerages have commented on TPFG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.70) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

