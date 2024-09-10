TokenFi (TOKEN) Price Up 2.7% This Week

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. TokenFi has a market cap of $51.00 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenFi has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One TokenFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi was first traded on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.05040865 USD and is up 4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,216,954.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.