Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.61 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.61 billion and approximately $254.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.45 or 0.00009449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,633,415 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,617,355.535291 with 2,532,787,676.1465626 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.23704853 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $312,771,359.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

