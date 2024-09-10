Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 1,901,112 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $5,456,191.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,044,892 shares in the company, valued at $292,868,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $5,741,358.24.

On Thursday, July 18th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12.

On Friday, June 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 490,275 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,019,933.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 466,915 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $2,007,734.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 443,830 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $1,921,783.90.

On Thursday, June 20th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $2,184,737.78.

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40.

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,540,606.66.

NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,901. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $9,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIFR. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

