TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. TPG has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -356.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,199.91%.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 4,217.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TPG by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TPG by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TPG by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

