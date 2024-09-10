Transcontinental (TCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th. Analysts expect Transcontinental to post earnings of C$0.56 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

In other Transcontinental news, insider Transcontinental inc. acquired 42,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.19 per share, with a total value of C$652,277.97. In other news, insider Transcontinental inc. purchased 42,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.19 per share, with a total value of C$652,277.97. Also, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$50,252.00. Insiders acquired 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $713,170 in the last quarter.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

