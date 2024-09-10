Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Raised to $23.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.92.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market cap of $979.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,711,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

