Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 81.95 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 65.80 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £110.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,760.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Iain Percival bought 161,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,754 ($101.40) per share, with a total value of £12,504,720.72 ($16,352,452.88). Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

