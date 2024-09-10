Truefg LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Truefg LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Truefg LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $554,386,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $2,913,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after purchasing an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,029.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,823.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,660.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.04 and a 12-month high of $2,064.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,141.25.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

