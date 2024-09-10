Truefg LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truefg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $360.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.96. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

