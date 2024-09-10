Truefg LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truefg LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,757,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310,361 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,131,000 after acquiring an additional 217,894 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $262,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,443,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,870,000 after buying an additional 462,228 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPYG stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.