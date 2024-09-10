Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 488,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,523,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 33,755 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.