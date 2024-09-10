Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

TFC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 372,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,073. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

