TT Electronics plc (TTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on October 15th

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TT Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 147.70 ($1.93) on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 133.60 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 184 ($2.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £261.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

TT Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.