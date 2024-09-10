Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 5.4%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $39.28. Approximately 407,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,010,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,483 shares of company stock worth $781,448. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

