UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,773 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 123,308 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 412.2% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 201,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 162,342 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in UBS Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 3,429,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after buying an additional 594,347 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

