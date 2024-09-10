Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Now Covered by B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $381.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

