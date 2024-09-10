Ultra 24 Hour Volume Reaches $568,817.08 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.67 million and $568,817.08 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,109.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.73 or 0.00572120 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086760 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08395096 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $625,698.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

