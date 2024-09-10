Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.19. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 62,180 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

